DOVER, DE- Kent County was slammed by a blizzard Monday, dumping more than a foot of snow in some towns just weeks after the last storm finally melted away.
Strong winds whipped through streets, sending snow swirling across roads, sidewalks, and yards throughout the region, leaving neighbors across Kent County to deal with the aftermath of Mother Nature's winter wrath once again.
Rebekah Lee, a Dover neighbor, said the steady snowfall and gusting winds made shoveling her driveway almost impossible.
"You couldn't see all of the street lights and everything because the wind was so strong. The snow's just going over it."
Lee said she shoveled multiple times overnight to try to stay ahead of the snow, but the heavy winds and steady accumulation quickly erased her work.
"I went out three times last night just to get a head start on the shoveling. I didn't want it to be too hard on me this time, because the last snowstorm we got was terrible. When I woke up this morning, I looked outside and thought, " Oh, you can't even see where I shoveled."
Others said it wasn't just the amount of snow, but its weight that caused problems.
Donna Perry, a Dover neighbor, said this storm felt different from the one a few weeks ago, with heavier snow that was difficult to clear.
"It feels like it's at least a foot. And I have a little snow blower, but it's so heavy that it did not even budge because it's so wet. So I'm out here with my shovel, trying to at least get out to the roadway.""
The heavy snow caused tree limbs to break and power lines to come down, leaving thousands across lower Delaware without power.
Lee said she saw many trees and power lines brought down by the storm in her neighborhood, and each time she went back out to shovel, she noticed even more.
"I've noticed in some of my neighbors' yards that a lot of tree limbs are down. I'm crossing my fingers that my trees stay intact this time around because I don't want anything bad to happen.
Kent County remains under a Level 3 driving ban, which prohibits all nonessential travel. The order allows only emergency responders and essential crews on the roads.
Derek Johnson, a Dover resident, said many neighborhood streets remain unplowed, making it impossible for neighbors to get out even if they wanted to.
"Certain areas, like cul-de-sacs and similar streets, haven't been reached yet. Hopefully, they'll be able to get to them so that when people go to work, travel is much safer and easier."
With more than a foot of snow on the ground, neighbors are left digging out and dealing with the storm's aftermath, hoping the worst of winter is behind them.