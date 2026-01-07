DOVER, DE- With January being National Blood Donor Month, the Blood Bank of Delmarva held a press conference on Wednesday to raise awareness about a steep drop in donations and the urgent need for local donors.
National Blood Donor Month was established in 1969, when President Richard Nixon designated January to honor blood donors and raise awareness of the year-round need for donations.
Here on Delmarva, that seasonal decline is evident. The Blood Bank says donations often dip due to winter illnesses, busy schedules, and cold weather—but the need for blood never stops.
John Tinger, Kent County director of public safety, said the demand for blood continues to grow despite seasonal drops.
"Every unit of blood saves multiple lives. And it is a proven fact that if we can get the donations, we can use that blood to save lives."
Delaware is the first and only state where paramedic agencies in every county can provide whole blood to patients before they even reach the hospital.
The program started as a pilot in 2023 and went statewide by late 2024. In 2025, Delaware State Police aviation units joined, carrying whole blood to give patients life-saving transfusions directly at the scene.
Dr. Robert Rosenbaum, Delaware EMS medical director, said having whole blood available in the field is critical and has helped save many lives since the program’s launch.
"We can treat patients who are injured, bleeding, or have any other medical cause where they're having a hemorrhage. We can treat that right in the field."
Kristin Frederick, vice president of the Blood Bank of Delmarva, said donations are especially low this time of year, in line with an annual pattern.
"This time of year, it's really difficult because of the illnesses and everyone getting back to school, as well as the weather, which can just cancel a blood drive at a moment's notice, too."
Currently, the Blood Bank of Delmarva has about a three- to four-day supply of blood on hand. While that's enough for now, officials stress that even a small drop in donations can put the system under pressure.
Dr. Bruce Sachais, chief medical officer of the Blood Bank of Delmarva, emphasized the constant demand.
"There's always a need for blood. And obviously, we hear about it when there's a trauma, when there's a tragedy, and we hear about it when we're particularly short. But we're always right on the edge of being short. And so, you know, if half a dozen people don't show up one day, that can really stress our system."
The Blood Bank says one blood donation can save up to three lives, which is why donations are always in high demand.
Whole blood lasts up to 42 days on the shelf, but low-titer O whole blood, used for emergency pre-hospital transfusions by EMS, has a shelf life of just 21 days. Platelets expire in only five days, while plasma can be frozen for up to a year.
The Blood Bank of Delmarva is part of New York Blood Center Enterprises, which serves more than 400 hospitals and transfuses about one million blood products every year—underscoring the constant need for donors.
Sachais said the only way to replace blood is through donations, urging anyone able to roll up their sleeves to give.
"Really think about your family. Think about your friends. Think about what if you were in the hospital — do you want blood there?"
Individuals interested in donating are encouraged to visit the Blood Bank of Delmarva's website for more information.