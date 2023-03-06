DELMARVA PENINSULA - The Blood Bank of Delmarva has declared its first blood emergency of 2023. School breaks, cold and flu season, and the lingering effects of COVID-19 were all cited as factors in the shortage. The Blood Bank reportedly received 1,000 fewer blood donations in January 2023 than they had a year prior.
Donations from first-time and youth donors are one-third below pandemic levels, the Blood Bank said in a press release. Office and community blood drives are also “significantly down”, even though people are returning to in-person work.
The Blood Bank is seeking all blood types.
“Each winter, we struggle to get folks to donate blood and this year is no exception. We need more Delawareans and residents of the Eastern Shore to donate blood and platelets, host blood drives and spread the word about the need for donations this spring,” said Emily Cunningham, Vice President, Blood Bank of Delmarva.
The Blood Bank is also looking for platelet donors, as donations have a shelf life of only five days. Those undergoing chemotherapy, have bleeding disorders, or new mothers may rely on platelet donations.
If you would like to donate and help alleviate the blood emergency, you can Visit www.DelmarvaBlood.org to schedule an appointment to donate, or c