DELMARVA - The Blood Bank of Delmarva is asking for community members to donate blood ahead of Thanksgiving. Blood bank officials say Thanksgiving is a time when donations typically drop, but demand remains high.
They say this time of year is particularly challenging for blood supply because travel, seasonal illness, and school breaks often keep regular donors from giving. Last year, the blood bank says they saw about a 35% drop in blood donations during the week of Thanksgiving.
They say the local blood supply is starting to stabilize, but has not recovered after an unexpectedly slow fall, which is usually one of the strongest donation times. The blood bank is "urging donors to give both before and after the holiday to help rebuild inventory."
Delmarva currently has a four-day supply of blood, according to the blood bank. The ideal level is seven days. Type O blood, which is relied on during emergencies for its universality, is at a three-day supply.
“November is typically when we look to build our inventory before the holiday season ramps up,” said Kristin Frederick, Interim Vice President, Regional Operations at Blood Bank of Delmarva. “We’re encouraging everyone, especially first-time donors, to make blood donation part of their Thanksgiving tradition. It’s a simple, powerful way to give back..."
Between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30, people who donate at a Blood Bank of Delmarva donor center or blood drive will receive a festive long-sleeved shirt as a thank you.
Blood bank officials told WBOC earlier this year that one donation can save up to three lives.