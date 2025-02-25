SALISBURY, Md. – The Blood Bank of Delmarva has temporarily closed its Salisbury donation center on Mount Hermon Road.
The location was one of five physical donation centers serving the Delmarva Peninsula, but with its closure, Maryland now has no active branches. The nearest location for Salisbury residents is in Dagsboro, Delaware, at least a 40-minute drive away.
Longtime donor, and member, Herb Ragan was among those caught off guard by the news after receiving a call that his scheduled appointment had been moved.
“I think it's going to be devastating to the blood supply,” Ragan said. “I think a lot of people that donate here are going to see an inconvenience, and even though they may donate once in a while, they might not be able to donate as often—or not donate at all.”
The Blood Bank of Delmarva addressed the closure in a statement to WBOC, saying:
“The Salisbury location is temporarily closed due to unexpected operational issues. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.”
For donors like Reagan, who visited the center just last week, the sudden closure came as a shock.
“Just gave blood. Everyone acted fine, just as polite. This was the greatest place to give blood. Everybody’s good, never had a problem—but nobody knew, I guess, a week ago,” Ragan said.
While the Salisbury center remains closed, the Blood Bank continues to operate mobile donation units and events across the region.
