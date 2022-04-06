UNDATED– Blood Bank of Delmarva is partnering with Global Blood Fund to support their efforts in Ukraine. Through April, presenting donors can register their interest and BBD will donate $1 to GBF’s efforts to support Ukrainian refugees looking for a new home across the United Kingdom, Canada and the U.S.
“This campaign just began and already we have received a tremendous response -- our donors show up not just for their neighbors, but for the people around the world who need help,” said Patty Killeen, senior executive director of Blood Bank of Delmarva. “We’re proud to work with Global Blood Fund and to help support Ukrainian refugees in need of sanctuary.”
GBF is a charity dedicated to reducing worldwide inequities in blood safety and sufficiency. They are partnering with blood centers around the country to support Ukrainian people fleeing war.
"The terrible situation in Ukraine means that millions of its citizens are displaced and in need of a new home. We are grateful to Blood Bank of Delmarva and to its blood donors for supporting our initiative to help Ukrainians find safe refuge,” said Gavin Evans, executive director at Global Blood Fund.
Donors can visit delmarvablood.org/ukraine, where they can sign up to donate and confirm they want their donation to count towards the charitable proceeds.
To make an appointment at a blood drive near you, donors can call 1-800-933-2566 or visit delmarvablood.org/ukraine.
Donating blood is safe, and we have taken extra precautions to help prevent the person-to-person spread of COVID-19. As always, people are not eligible to donate if they’re experiencing a cold, sore throat, respiratory infection or flu-like symptoms. Additional information on donor eligibility and COVID-19 precautions is available here.