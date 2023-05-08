ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va.- A Bloxom man was killed Sunday morning after hitting a box truck head-on in the Temperanceville area.
Virginia State Police say that Adam Eugene Godwin, 32, was going west on Saxis Road near Will Fisher Road in a 2003 Ford Explorer around 8:30 a.m. when he crossed the double solid line into oncoming traffic. He ran head-on into a 2000 Mitsubishi box truck driven by 82-year-old Elize Lee Jacobs of Temperanceville.
VSP says that the truck was pushed into a ditch and the SUV spun out in the roadway.
Godwin, who was not wearing his seatbelt, died on impact, according to state police. Jacobs was not injured.
It is not yet known if alcohol played a role in the crash.