DOVER, DE- Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware and Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland made history in Tuesday's election, becoming the first Black women ever elected to the U.S. Senate from their respective states. Their victories mark a groundbreaking moment as it is the Senate's first time ever having two Black women serve in office at the same time.
Before this election, Kamala Harris and Carol Moseley Braun were the only other elected Black women to have served in the Senate.
Blunt Rochester and Alsobrooks’ election not only breaks new ground for their states but also represents a historic milestone for the Senate as a whole.
Blunt Rochester, who has served in Congress since 2017, reflected on the challenges she faced early in her political career, particularly the skepticism around her chances.
"When I first ran for Congress, there were some folks who said I couldn’t win — okay, there were a lot of folks who said I couldn’t win. We had never elected a woman or a person of color to the House or the Senate, but every story I heard up and down our state propelled me — pushed me — to keep going."
Alsobrooks shared similar sentiments, calling this historic election long overdue for the country.
"All those years — there have been more than 2,000 people — and only three have looked like me. So I want to salute all those who came before me, who made it possible for me to stand on this stage tonight. Their sacrifices and stories I will continue to carry with me."
Samuel B. Hoff, a professor at Delaware State University, believes the results reflect a larger shift in political representation.
"She also represents the demographics of Delaware as it’s changed. African Americans make up 22% of the state, 10% higher than the national average, so her election represents that change."
Blunt Rochester won her race with 56% of the vote, while Alsobrooks secured 53%.
This election is a significant milestone for both Delaware and Maryland, as the Senate prepares to welcome two Black women who will make history by serving together for the first time.