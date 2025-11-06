OCEAN CITY, Md. - Boardwalk Rock will not return in 2026, with Town of Ocean City Tourism and Business Development Director Tom Perlozzo citing headliner losses and booking timelines as the key reasons for the pause.
“Unfortunately, you know, we lost a couple of headliners for the show,” Perlozzo said. “These things get booked out, you know, 20 months in advance… we really didn’t have any recourse.” He said the promoter, C3 Presents, “was not comfortable” proceeding after artist changes created too much uncertainty. “They’re 100% responsible for what goes on inside that fence line,” he said, adding that the company ultimately made the decision after weighing risk.
Perlozzo emphasized the choice was financial and logistical, not safety related. “If we weren't putting out the product that we felt were going to sell the number of tickets needed to make it a financial success, obviously we don’t want to lose millions of dollars in doing so,” he said.
The town and C3 are now targeting a 2027 return. Perlozzo said the additional lead time should help secure stadium-level talent earlier and avoid the “cat and mouse” booking cycle that played out for 2026. He said checkpoints throughout the year will keep both sides aligned on lineup commitments, ticket timelines and operations, with an aim to announce earlier so visitors can plan hotel stays and travel.
While Boardwalk Rock will not be replaced like-for-like, Perlozzo said the town will lean into what it does best in May, including golf, youth sports and one-off entertainment to provide some early-season lift. He said the three major concert weekends have delivered significant economic impact in recent years and that Ocean City plans to keep building shoulder-season momentum.
Local reaction was mixed but hopeful. Candy Kitchen employee Ace Pierce said the event provided a “nice head-start” at the beginning of the season. “If it does come back in 2027, I think they’ll be great,” Pierce said. Festivalgoer Barry Outten called the hiatus disappointing for friends who travel in for the show, but said he hopes it returns.
Perlozzo said C3 remains committed to Ocean City and that the town is “100% behind what they’re doing.” He pointed people to the festival’s website for updates and reiterated his confidence in a stronger Boardwalk Rock in 2027. “We’re looking forward to ‘27,” he said. “We’re disappointed about ‘26… but we’ll figure out some new things to do in Ocean City for May.”