OCEAN CITY, Md. -- A push to immediately enforce a speed limit of 10 knots on much of the East Coast has been shot down, at least for now. Oceana, the environmental group pushing for this change, said the ruling is leaving North Atlantic Right Whales in danger.
The frustration is bubbling at Oceana after the National Marine Fisheries Service denied their petition to immediately implement a 10 knot speed limit for boats 35 feet and larger.
Gib Brogan, Campaign Director for Oceana, said the whale species, of which there are roughly 340 left, can't afford to sit around and wait.
"With the critically endangered status of this species we can't wait, every death sets this species back more than a year," said Brogan.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, originally proposed the rule change last year. The rule change was proposed in an effort to protect right whales from vessel strikes.
So far, there has been no government ruling whether or not it will be implemented, something Brogan said is disappointing.
"They had the opportunity, they have the authority and the responsibility to take action to protect these whales from this clear threat, so if something horrific happens, the blame will go right to the fishery service," said Brogan.
Brogan also said this is the time of year where right whales make their way up the East Coast, furthering the need for immediate action.
"We are seriously concerned about them making it safely to the North East," said Brogan. "Mothers and calves are particularly vulnerable to being struck by boats, they spend more time at the surface."
However, there are those who aren't beaten up over the denied petition. Boat captains and charter and commercial fisherman have cited how this proposed rule change would make their jobs tougher.
Kerry Harrington, a commercial fisherman and owner of Seaborn Seafood, said if this rule change was put in place today, it could delay shipping vessels, which he said often travel above 10-knots to stay on schedule.
"They are going 18 knots and above, so that's going to cause some slowing down of traffic for supplies," said Harrington.
The immediate action of putting a rule change in place, now dead in the water.