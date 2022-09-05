DEAL ISLAND, Md. -- Hundreds of people gathered into the bleachers at the Skipjack Race and Festival on Monday afternoon to watch the boat docking contest. Now, there is plenty to do at the Skipjack Race and Festival, such as watching the Skipjack race, which took place Monday morning. There were also tents set up for games and local businesses. But, by 1:30, everybody was eager to see the docking contest get started.
"Man this boat docking down here, the working watermen, they put a lot of time and effort into coming out and entertaining the crowd," said Paul Curtis. "I can't wait to see them whip them boats around that corner, back in, and I'm hoping to get quite a bit of over splash on me today."
After a few practice rounds, the contest kicked off with an attempt from last years champion, Kenneth Heath. We spoke with Heath, and his goal for this year?
"Hopefully repeating from last year," said Heath.
Heath said there isn't much preparation that goes into his success, other than calming the nerves.
"Getting over the butterflies, unbelievably, is a little difficult task at times," said Heath.
To get over those nerves, Heath relies on his experience as a lifetime watermen. That might not have helped his as much this year, because the Skipjack Festival added a very unique stipulation to the contest. Only certified watermen were allowed to participate. It's something that Eric Benton, another boat docking contest participant, is grateful for.
"It gives people like myself who doesn't have a boat, specifically made for this, a chance, you know, to just have a fun day," said Benton.
Just like every other participant aiming for the $6,000 jackpot, Benton had one goal on his mind going into Monday's competition.
"If you're not first, you're last," said Benton.