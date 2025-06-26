SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - Crews put out fires on four boats at the marina near Angola.
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company says the fires happened just after midnight on Wednesday, June 25. Indian River responded to a request for assistance from Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company.
Indian River Vol. Fire Co. says the two pontoon style boats caught fire while docked at the West Bay Park Marina. Rehoboth Beach Vol. Fire Co. says four boats were on fire in total.
No injuries were reported in the incident. The Delaware State Fire Marshall is investigating.