SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury Veteran is receiving the gift of a new roof today as part of a nationwide effort to thank and honor those who served their country.
US Army Veteran Steven Phillips was selected and approved as the recipient of the replacement through the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project. The project’s labor is being donated by JDH Remodeling, with the Owens Corning Foundation donating the materials.
The new roof install for Phillips is also thanks to a partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County.
The Owens Corning Foundation says since the project’s inception in 2016, over 425 military members have received new roofs.