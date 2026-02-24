GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Brandywine Valley SPCA is asking the community to step in with emergency fosters and donations after the weekend’s blizzard damaged its Georgetown facilities and left one campus without power.
BVSPCA officials said power has been restored at the organization’s Georgetown campus on Dupont Boulevard, but remained out Tuesday at the Animal Rescue Center on Shingle Point Road. The organization said its Animal Rescue Center and Georgetown Shelter and Animal Health Center were closed again Tuesday as crews assessed storm impacts and worked through ongoing outages.
“We have downed trees that have damaged a lot of our play-yard fences for our dogs,” said Walt Fenstermacher, director of operations for BVSPCA in Delaware. “We have downed power lines that are interfering with our clinic operations. So we’re not able to service our community.”
Fenstermacher said the continued outage at the Animal Rescue Center has affected basic operations, including access to water needed for cleaning. He said staff have relied on emergency supplies while prioritizing animal care and safety.
BVSPCA said it is seeking emergency fosters for dogs housed at the Animal Rescue Center now that travel restrictions have been lifted. No advanced registration is required. People willing to foster can go to the Animal Rescue Center at 19022 Shingle Point Road in Georgetown to pick up a dog. The organization said staff will provide instruction and help match fosters with a dog that fits their home for a short-term placement.
A new foster parent should plan for a transition period, Fenstermacher said, and take precautions when bringing an animal into a household with other pets.
“Just like bringing a new pet home, you can expect there to be a lot of excitement,” he said, adding that animals should be kept separate from existing pets at first, with introductions done slowly.
For those unable to foster, BVSPCA said it needs towels and linens, as well as monetary donations to support repairs. Fenstermacher said multiple play yards and temporary cleaning kennels on the Georgetown property were damaged or made unusable by fallen trees and broken fencing.
BVSPCA officials also said the storm underscored the need for emergency generators.
“Emergency generators would be a game changer,” Fenstermacher said. “To be able to continue to care for our animals, make sure that there is power, there’s heat, that there is potable water.”
More information and a donation link are available through BVSPCA’s Sussex storm recovery page on its website.