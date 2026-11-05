CHESAPEAKE BAY, Md. - Plans to replace both Chesapeake Bay Bridge spans cleared a major milestone Thursday, with Maryland transportation officials announcing final federal environmental approval for the project.
The Federal Highway Administration selected Alternative C, which calls for two new four-lane bridge spans with full shoulders and removal of the existing spans. The approval completes the Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study and provides a path forward for the replacement project, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.
As WBOC previously reported, the MDTA Board unanimously endorsed Alternative C on Dec. 18, 2025. That vote advanced the proposal for public and government review. Thursday’s announcement marks completion of the federal environmental review process.
MDTA says designs for the new bridges will begin in 2028, with construction starting as soon as 2032.
The approved plan includes widening Route 50/301 to eight lanes from west of Oceanic Drive to east of Cox Creek to accommodate connections to the new spans. The bridges would also provide 230 feet of navigational clearance, allowing larger ships to access the Port of Baltimore.
The plan also includes a proposed one-time investment of up to $40 million for transit improvements and a commitment to land preservation on the Eastern Shore. A bicycle and pedestrian path remains optional, depending on a future financial feasibility analysis.
Queen Anne’s County Commissioner Jim Moran previously welcomed the replacement proposal and said he expected economic benefits to extend along the Route 50 corridor to Ocean City. Maryland has spent years examining ways to address bridge traffic, including widening the existing spans and expanding Route 50.
MDTA’s construction timeline calls for building a new eastbound span south of the existing bridges first. The current eastbound span would then be removed, followed by construction of a new westbound span between the existing bridge structures. The current westbound span would then be removed afterward.