SALISBURY, Md. — Breeze Airways officially took to the skies from the Salisbury Regional Airport on Wednesday, marking the start of the airport’s first-ever nonstop service to Orlando, Florida.
The inaugural flight, which took off shortly after 1:30 p.m and landed just two hours later in The Sunshine State.
Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano called the new route a milestone for travel and business on the Eastern Shore.
"To the Breeze team, welcome home," said Giordano. "We are thrilled to have you here and we know that the community will embrace you with open arms. From family vacations to business trips to reunions with loved ones, you now play a part in so many memories for people across the Shore."
State and county leaders gathered at the airport ahead of the flight to highlight the economic potential of the new service, which offers a closer and more convenient option to reach central Florida.
On board the first flight were dozens of travelers, and passengers described the experience as smooth and welcoming.
"Outstanding, the crew is great," Chuck Myers. "You’d never know it was their first day."
Others noted the benefits of having a direct connection from Salisbury.
"It’s been a great flight," said Ronnie Ferrell. "It’s really nice being able to fly out of Salisbury. It’s close to home."
For many, the new service means easier access to Florida attractions like Disney World, while others plan to use the route to reconnect with family and friends.
"I'm actually from the Eastern Shore, I was visiting my parents, or my mom, my family," said Shane Satterfield. "I relocated to Florida so this will be my new hop to get back to Cambridge, where I'm from."
Breeze Airways executives said the company is optimistic about the route’s success and hinted that additional destinations from Salisbury could be added in the future.
For now, travelers on the Eastern Shore say they are excited simply to have more options.