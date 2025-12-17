BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - The Blood Bank of Delmarva plans to host a "Could B U" blood drive on Dec. 19 in honor of Jeff Allen, a Bridgeville native, local farmer, and cancer survivor.
Blood bank officials say Allen was diagnosed in 2020 with acute myeloid leukemia, a rare cancer that affects bone marrow and blood. They say he received several transfusions of platelets and red blood cells, until a bone marrow transplant helped him achieve remission.
“The Could B U Blood Drive has been named that because it could be you at any point in your life,” Allen said. “Yes, giving blood saves lives and helps people. I’m a prime example of that.”
The "Could B U" drive is being held on Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bridgeville Library on S. Cannon Street.
BBD officials say this blood drive is during a critical time for the bank, as the holiday season is historically challenging for the blood supply.