DELAWARE - Officials with the Department of Justice say a Bridgeville man was arrested by federal agents on September 9. He faces charges of production and distribution of child sexual abuse material, or CSAM.
Court documents show Thomas Twilley, a 30-year-old Bridgeville man, sexually abused a child, took sexually explicit photos of that child, then shared the photos with an administrator of an online CSAM network. According to law enforcement, the victim is estimated to have been a young child when the material was produced.
If convicted, officials say Twilley faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 15 years.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, which officials say is a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. It was launched in May 2006 by the DOJ.