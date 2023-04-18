GEORGETOWN, Del.- A Bridgeville man was killed in a crash Monday night after he went off the road in Georgetown.
Delaware State Police say that a 2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK350 was going southbound on Old Furnace Road near the intersection of Asbury Road around 11 p.m. After going through the intersection, the 36-year-old driver did not make a slight curve in the roadway, and the SUV exited the east side of the road into a ditch.
The Mercedes hit several drainage pipes and a mailbox before running into a utility pole. The SUV then overturned and stopped upright in a nearby front yard, according to police.
The driver died at the scene. His name is being withheld until his family and relatives are notified.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Old Furnace Road was closed for about four hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Senior Corporal R. Albert by calling 302-703-3266. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.