BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - The Delaware State Police say they are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred on the morning of June 4 in Bridgeville.
They say it happened around 9:05 a.m. A Toyota Sequoia was driving southbound on Oak Road south of Apple Tree Road. Police learned that the Toyota passed a vehicle in a no passing zone while approaching a curve at high speeds. Because of this, the Toyota then failed to navigate the curve, overturned, and left the west side of the road.
Police say the unrestrained driver, a 17-year-old girl from Lewes, was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to a local hospital where she died. A 4-year-old passenger, who was properly restrained in a child safety seat, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Oak Road was closed while the scene was investigated and cleared.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant A. Mitchell at 302-703-3269.