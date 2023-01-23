BRIDGEVILLE, Del.- A Bridgeville woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a trooper and resisting arrest Saturday afternoon.
Delaware State Police say that a Honda Civic was being driven recklessly in a neighborhood near Abbys Way and Valene Drive around 1:30 p.m. Troopers found the car parked at a home in the 11000 block of Valene Drive.
When officers spoke with the owner of the car, 28-year-old Tiffany Webb, at the front door of the home, it was learned that she had two active warrants for her arrest. Webb tried to close the door while the trooper was talking to her.
When the trooper tried to take Webb into custody, she physically resisted until a second trooper arrived at the home. While Webb was being handcuffed, she scratched, grabbed, and twisted the trooper’s hand, causing minor injury.
Webb was taken to Troop 5, where she was charged with the following crimes:
- Assault Second Degree on a Law Enforcement Officer (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest With Force or Violence (Felony)
Webb was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $6,000 secured bond.