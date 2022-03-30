SEAFORD, Del.– Brooke Mulford was a remarkable little girl. Diagnosed with neuroblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer, in 2009 when she was only 4-years-old, she endured numerous rounds of chemotherapy and radiation, several surgeries, two stem cell transplants, multiple bone marrow biopsies, and blood transfusions.
Brooke was treated at several hospitals that specialize in children’s cancer, and she received care for the many side effects between treatments at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, Md.
Brooke fought a fierce battle and through it all, her smile never waned and she never gave in to the pain. Unfortunately, Brooke passed away in June of 2017.
Always thinking of others, Brooke had an idea to provide toys to other hospitalized children. In 2014, Brooke’s Toy Closet was established at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, and it was Brooke who cut the ribbon. Children who visit the Salisbury hospital through pediatrics or the emergency department receive a toy from Brooke’s closet that becomes theirs to take home. Thousands have beneitted from Brooke’s thoughtfulness.
On March 29, TidalHealth and the TidalHealth Foundation took Brooke’s vision and expanded it with the ribbon cutting of Brooke’s Toy Closet at TidalHealth Nanticoke. Now, at the Seaford, Del., hospital, the same opportunities to bring happiness to a child’s stay shine as brightly as Brooke’s eternal spirit.
The TidalHealth Foundation is always accepting donations to Brooke’s Toy Closet for both the Salisbury and Seaford hospitals. They may be reached at 410-543-7140. Toys should be sized appropriately to fit on a cabinet shelf, and if batteries are required, please include them. Great choices include dolls, toy trucks, stuffed animals, card games, puzzles, building blocks, toy cars and sponge balls.
Additionally, on Amazon there is also a Brooke’s “Wish List” of toys that can be purchased and shipped directly to TidalHealth Nanticoke. The link may be accessed at https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/19MLZ880RLRWY?ref_=wl_share.