DOVER, DE- The Downtown Dover Capital City 2030 transformation project is making visible progress with the recent demolition of the 120 South Governors Avenue building. This key demolition marks one of the first major steps in the city’s revitalization, setting the stage for the ambitious transformation of downtown Dover.
The Downtown Dover Capital City 2030 project aims to revitalize the downtown area through a $500 million investment. Key components include the demolition of outdated structures, with recent work on the 120 South Governors Avenue building marking a breakthrough moment.
Following a $25 million allocation from the American Rescue Plan, work to reshape downtown Dover is in progress. Demolition at this site on Governors Avenue commenced nearly a month ago and was completed within the past two weeks. By 2027, this $80 million building is expected to be completed.
Ken Anderson, the Property Development Director, says that this building is essential to transforming downtown Dover. He estimates that the completion of this project will bring around 2,000 people to the Dover area, further revitalizing the community.
"We are looking forward to building a 160-unit residential complex with five stories. It will ultimately be the tallest building in downtown Dover.”
The Downtown Dover Partnership has outlined that the new building will not only provide housing but will also include a grocery store, a daycare, retail shops, a gym, a courtyard, and more, promising a vibrant hub for the community.
Dover residents, including Tanya Butler, are enthusiastic about the broader multi-million dollar project, stating that change is both needed and welcomed in the downtown area.
“I think it’s a great idea. It will clean up a lot in this area and bring a lot to the town.”
Although the whole transformation project will take approximately six years to complete, many locals like Donnell Fears, agree that any progress toward change is beneficial.
“It’s slow progress, but anything great takes time. I’m glad it’s not rushed because I want it done right.”
The demolition on Governors Avenue is actually the second demolition for the transformation project, with the first having taken place on Forrest Ave. The site on Forrest Ave will be transformed into an entrance to Downtown Dover, enhancing access and visibility for the area.
Ken Anderson says that the recent demolition on South Governors Avenue provides the first public view of the initiative underway, marking a significant milestone in the revitalization effort.
“This is really the first public view of three years of work that has gone into the Downtown Dover Strategic Plan."
With this initial big step paving the way for significant changes, the city is gearing up for a bold transformation. The building is currently in the final stages of design, and construction by EDIS is expected to begin early next year.