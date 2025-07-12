SHOOTING INVESTIGATION GRAPHIC

DOVER, DE - Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting in Friday's early hours that damaged an occupied home.

Police say they were called to Washington Place just before 5:30 a.m. on July 11 on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, troopers reportedly learned that unknown suspects had opened fire on a house with three children and five adults inside. Luckily, no one was injured.

The shooting is currently under investigation and police ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-698-8444.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you