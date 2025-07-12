DOVER, DE - Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting in Friday's early hours that damaged an occupied home.
Police say they were called to Washington Place just before 5:30 a.m. on July 11 on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, troopers reportedly learned that unknown suspects had opened fire on a house with three children and five adults inside. Luckily, no one was injured.
The shooting is currently under investigation and police ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-698-8444.