DELMARVA - There is a growing list of Delmarva Counties enacting burn bans as temperatures soar in increasingly dry conditions.
As of Friday afternoon, June 21st, six counties had enacted burn bans ahead of a scorching weekend on the Peninsula.
Here is the current list of Delmarva counties with effective burn bans:
-Kent County, DE: Effective May 1st through September 30th
-Sussex County, DE: Effective May 1st through September 30th
-Somerset County, MD: Effective until further notice.
-Talbot County, MD: Effective until July 21st, unless otherwise cancelled or extended.
-Wicomico County, MD: Effective until June 27th but expected to be extended.
-Worcester County, MD: Effective "until dry conditions dissipate."
According to officials, burn bans help mitigate the risk of destructive and life-threatening fires. Violating burn bans can result in fines or other punitive actions, varying by county.