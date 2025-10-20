DOVER, Del. - Police are investigating a burglary at a restaurant early Sunday morning.
Dover Police say that burglary happened on Oct. 19, around 5:30 a.m., at the Burrito Bar on North DuPont Highway. Police say the investigation began around 9:24 a.m. when the business reported the incident.
Police say a suspect forced entry into the business and stole money before fleeing. There are no leads at this time, according to police.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Dover Police Department.