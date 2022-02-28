CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Business owners in Dorchester County are seeking answers after their stores after a slew of burglaries. Owners say the crimes happened all in the same night and many believe they're all connected.
Surveillance video taken from Emily's Produce in Cambridge captured a man walking right inside the building and make his way to the register. He tries to open the register multiple times before leaving and taking it with him. Employees are in disbelief and other Cambridge business owners say their stores experienced the same thing.
Not far from Emily's Produce is a shop called Flowers N Things. The owner says her business was broken into as well around the same time frame.
“So we closed for business on Saturday sometime around 3 PM. When we came in Monday morning around 9, the back door had been busted in. A piece of the door frame was on the floor and the cash register was open,” Kelley Dean.
The manager at a store located at the Snows Turn Market in Cambridge says somebody also tried to come in and steal items while they were still open last week on Sunday around 6 PM.
Chris Rojas owns a restaurant right beside the store and says he worried because he brings his children with him to work.
“Obviously, it's a very unfortunate event. Me as a business owner operator, I would hate for it to happen to me or anyone else. I have my kids here at times and so I definitely want it to be a safe environment,” says Rojas.
The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office tells WBOC no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. It's still unclear at this time if the crimes were committed by the same person.