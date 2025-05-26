CHINCOTEAGUE, VA - The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company had no shortage of work this Memorial Day Weekend caring for two young ponies in need.
According to the Fire Company, also known as the Saltwater Cowboys and primary caretakers of the world-famous Chincoteague Ponies, they were first alerted to a premature foal born on May 23. As seen in a video shared by the Fire Company, the newborn had some difficulty navigating downed trees on the island. Under their vet’s recommendation, the Saltwater Cowboys intervened and gave the filly a hand.
“We had to carry her the last 300 yards because it’s a hard job being born and jumping logs in the same day,” the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company said in their social media post.
According to the Saltwater Cowboys, the filly and her mother Luna were carefully rounded up to allow for the young pony’s legs to straighten out. Volunteers say the prognosis is good.
Then, on Sunday, May 25, a hiker reported to the Fire Company that mare Beebe’s Perfect Storm hadn’t been seen with her foal for hours. The Saltwater Cowboys noted that Perfect Storm is a mare in heat, possibly leading to stallion Riptide to chase her off while the foal was sleeping. Storm then apparently forgot to collect the foal, according to the Fire Company.
After a brief investigation, the Saltwater Cowboys said they were able to locate the foal in a forested area over a mile away from the rest of the herd. It took about an hour to calmly round up the young pony, and rescuers then transported the foal back to mom.
“After a whinny, Storm realized what she had forgotten,” the Fire Company said.
Two successful Memorial Day Weekend rescues for the Saltwater Cowboys just over two months ahead of the 100th year of the Chincoteague Pony Swim.