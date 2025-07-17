SUSSEX COUNTY, DE -- A cable-barrier that would further divide the northbound and southbound sides of Coastal Highway has been proposed for a section of the road in Sussex County.
DelDOT officials said the median barrier would run from SR 30 down to SR 16. Currently, most of the median in that area is only grass.
A similar project was previously installed along a stretch of Route One in Kent County after fatal, cross-over vehicle accidents occurred.
DelDOT officials said the project is currently in the design phase, and there is no target date for the proposal as of right now.
WBOC spoke with multiple people in the area about the proposal. Dave Williams drives down Coastal Highway to dog-sit for his friends.
"I've seen the aftermath of some of the horrific cross median accidents where families have died in minivans, cars, and even trucks," Williams said.
Williams said he thinks the cable barriers would be safer for drivers on the busy road.
"I think it's taxpayer money well-spent to get barriers in the median so that crossover accidents just don't happen," Williams said.
Tom DiOrio, who lives in a neighborhood right off of Coastal Highway, shared similar thoughts.
"I think that would help with some of the accidents where you have cross-over," DiOrio said.
However, DiOrio said there are other safety issues along the road he feels should be addressed. DiOrio said he would like to see the crossovers between the medians get a redesign.
"You have traffic going north and traffic going south using the same crossover. So when two people get into that position, you can't see beyond the car that's turning in the opposite direction," DiOrio said. "There are no sightlines, and it's very dangerous."