DOVER, Del. - Nearly 250 years after Caesar Rodney made his famous ride from Dover to Philadelphia to cast Delaware's vote for independence, a reenactment of that historic journey is once again underway.
The Ride250.org reenactment officially launched Friday from Christ Episcopal Church in Dover, where Rodney once worshiped. A horse-drawn carriage, historical interpreters and community members gathered at the church before participants began retracing the route Rodney traveled in 1776.
The event comes as the nation prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence.
Before the ride began, attendees took part in an interdenominational prayer service focused on remembrance, reflection and reconciliation. Organizers said the event was designed not only to commemorate Rodney's contributions to the nation's founding but also to acknowledge the more complicated aspects of his legacy.
Rodney, one of Delaware's most prominent Revolutionary War figures, helped secure American independence by making the journey to Philadelphia to vote for independence.
Throughout the ceremony, speakers acknowledged he was also a slave owner and emphasized the importance of presenting a fuller picture of history.
Dr. Shekelia Hines, who portrayed Dinah of Stenton, an enslaved woman until 1776, said understanding the past requires acknowledging all parts of the story.
"When you don't acknowledge what actually was, that's a lie. It's called omission," Hines said. "So I think to acknowledge who he was and what he did is also part of the story. You can't tell a story without telling the truth."
Hines said including perspectives that are often left out of historical accounts helps people better understand the realities of the past.
"I think that it was a really important piece to tell so that people have the full picture," she said.
For many attendees, the reenactment served as a way to connect with Delaware's history and bring it to life for future generations.
"Our children need to know what their ancestry is and what their family history is and what the history of our state and our nation is," said observer Amber Kopp. "So living history allows us to bring that to life in the present day."
The Rev. John Tober of Christ Episcopal Church said the event offered an opportunity to reflect on the nation's founding principles while also learning from the past.
"We are the best nation we can be when we learn from our past and learn from the good things in our past and also the bad things in our past," Tober said.
As the carriage departed Dover, spectators applauded and cheered, sending participants on the first leg of the journey north.
The reenactment continues through Delaware before participants make their way to Independence Hall in Philadelphia, retracing a route that helped shape both Delaware's history and the nation's future.