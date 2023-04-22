CAMDEN, De. - A public referendum for taxpayers in the Caesar Rodney School District has failed.
Voters decided on three questions that would have raised taxes by 27 percent.
On a measure to authorize the issuance of bonds the vote was 1,184 against and 663 for.
On the second measure, which would have authorized additional taxes to fund current operating expenses, there were 1,310 against and 525 for the measure.
On a third measure, which also would have authorized a tax increase to fund current operating expenses, there were 1,331 against and 524 for.
Among the uses of the additional funding: an HVAC replacement at Magnolia Middle School, current expenses Magnolia Middle and David E. Robinson Elementary Schools, and current expenses for general operating expenditures and growth.
Polls were open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday at Allen Frear Elementary, Fred Fifer III Middle, J. Ralph McIlvaine ECC and W. Reilly Brown Elementary.
The last referendum in the C.R. school district was 2015, and the last tax increase was in 2021.
The results of this election remain unofficial until certification at a later date.