KENT CO., DE- With just over three weeks until an operating referendum vote, Caesar Rodney School District voters face a major decision. District leaders say the funding is critical to supporting students and schools, but taxpayers remain divided on whether it should pass.
Voters will head to the polls on February 9. If approved, the referendum would raise school taxes starting July 1, 2026, by about 9 cents per $100 of assessed property value. For the district's average home, that amounts to roughly $274 per year and would generate about $6.1 million in its first year.
District leaders say the money would not go toward new buildings or major construction projects, but would support school safety, student services, and competitive pay for teachers and staff.
Dr. Corey Miklus, Caesar Rodney superintendent, said the funding would have a direct impact on staff and students.
"This referendum, when it passes, will bring in $6 million, and that money is going to go directly toward recruitment and retention of staff, student supports, and safety supports."
The district last successfully passed an operating referendum in 2015, while a 2023 attempt failed.
Miklus said the failed vote has forced the district to tighten its budget each year.
"We've cut a lot of positions and spending the last three years, but we're at a point now where we would really sacrifice what we can offer here without it."
School leaders said many schools are facing challenges amid tight budgets, with teacher retention among the biggest concerns. They said some staff are among the lowest-paid in the county, and many are leaving for higher-paying positions elsewhere, creating a staffing problem.
They also highlighted security issues, including schools without interior cameras or badge-access doors, which school leaders said is another reason the referendum is needed.
School leaders added that student support services — such as math and reading help or behavioral support — could also be impacted if the referendum does not pass, potentially jeopardizing important resources for students.
These concerns prompted district leaders to hold a community meeting last night to explain the referendum, outline why they say it's needed, and answer residents' questions ahead of the vote.
They noted that Caesar Rodney has the lowest local tax rate and revenue per student in Kent County, despite having the highest student population — a key reason why supporters like Monica Butler, a Magnolia neighbor, said the referendum is essential for students.
"I just believe the students deserve the best. To provide that, we need some additional funding."
Despite not having children of her own in the district, Butler said the community needs to vote yes to invest in tomorrow's leaders.
"My primary purpose for voting yes is that these students are our future leaders. As I age, they're going to make decisions that impact me. I think that, you know, obviously we want the best doctors and lawyers, but we also want the best mechanics and electricians."
However, many neighbors oppose the measure.
Alex Meade, a Camden neighbor, said the cost would be a burden for families.
"Everybody is pinching, you know, pennies. On one hand, I kind of get it that they want to offer different programs for the kids and everything. But at the same time, right now, I don't know if it's feasible, so to speak, because raising taxes for everyone doesn't sound like a good idea."
Voters in the Caesar Rodney School District can cast ballots at local schools, the Magnolia Fire Hall, or via absentee ballot for the upcoming school election.
To vote, residents must be U.S. and Delaware citizens, at least 18, and provide proof of identity and address. Absentee ballots must be requested by Feb. 4 and received by 8 p.m. on Feb. 9, the day of the vote, to be counted.