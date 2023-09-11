CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Cambridge Police Department and multiple other law enforcement agencies were on the scene of a domestic shooting leading to a barricade situation last night that left one woman injured and one man dead.
Police say they arrived on Periwinkle Ct just after 7 p.m. Sunday night on reports of a domestic disturbance involving a woman who had been shot. Officers were able to locate the woman on the third floor of an apartment complex with gunshot wounds to her hand and arm.
The woman was evacuated from the building and received aid from the Dorchester County EMS before she was taken to a nearby hospital.
Police then learned that the suspect, a 54-year-old Cambridge man, had barricaded himself inside his apartment with the shotgun he allegedly used to shoot the woman.
A perimeter was established and police evacuated the other residents of the apartment building. Additional officers from the Cambridge Police Department, the Maryland State Police, and the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office also arrived on scene.
A police negotiator attempted to contact the man but were unsuccessful, according to Cambridge Police. SWAT Teams from the Maryland State Police and Natural Resources Police Department were then requested.
The various responding agencies employed multiple tactics to negotiate with the man, including telephone, speaker systems, drones, and robots. Their attempts were again unsuccessful.
Police say that at about 11:20 p.m., SWAT teams finally breached the apartment where they found the man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A 20-gauge shotgun and ammunition with spent shell casings were also reportedly recovered.
The female victim of the incident was later taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore for further treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.