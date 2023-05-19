CAMBRIDGE, Md.- The longest-running powerboat races will be returning to Dorchester County this weekend.
This will be the 111th Cambridge Classic Powerboat Regatta on the Choptank River. The Hydroplane Racing League (HRL) will open its series in Cambridge on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. HRL will bring about 70 racing teams to town including 2.5 litre, formula 2500, Hydro 350 (previously 5 litre) and Grand Prix, and the Jersey Speed Skiff class.
Hydroplane hulls will range in size from 16 to 26 feet in length. Engines ranging from 2.5 litre to blown 1500 HP powerhouses will produce speeds from 80 to 150 mph around a 1 mile course located in Hambrooks Bay.
The family-friendly event is free to attend but there is a small parking fee. You can catch all the action from Gerry Boyle Park at Great Marsh, at the end of Somerset Avenue. There will be bleacher seating, as well as room for lawn chairs. Spectators can also watch the Cambridge Classic from the water. The fleet will raft at Rooster Point. A no-wake zone will be established from Howell Point to the Choptank River Bridge.
Food and drink will be available.
Races are scheduled to run rain or shine, although the race organizers will make the call if the wind is strong.
The Thunder on the Choptank powerboat race will be returning July 22-23 at Gerry Boyle Park at Great Marsh brought to you by Kent Narrows Racing Association!