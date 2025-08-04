CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A wave of overgrown lawns across Cambridge is pushing city leaders to remind residents of their responsibilities and the consequences if they fall short.
With heavy summer rainfall and sunshine creating ideal conditions for fast-growing grass and weeds, city crews say they’re spending more time than ever cutting private lawns and issuing citations. City Manager Glenn Steckman says it’s become more than a nuisance; it’s costing the city time and money.
“Well, because of the weather, it's just been perfect grass growing and weed growing time,” Steckman said. “We are cutting a lot more lawns than we had the previous year, and taking a lot of man hours to remind people by sending them violation notices. That takes manpower away from other important work.”
According to Cambridge City Code Section 8-6, property owners must keep grass and weeds below six inches in height. Sidewalks also fall under enforcement. Section 16-9 of the code prohibits letting debris, including grass clippings, block gutters or sidewalks, as that can lead to storm drain clogs and slipping hazards for pedestrians and cyclists.
When violations are reported or observed, code enforcement sends out a notice. Property owners then have seven days to comply. If not, city crews step in to mow the lawn. But they won’t be doing it for free.
Steckman believes part of the issue stems from a growing number of first-time homeowners in the city who may not be aware of the responsibilities that come with owning property.
“Our housing is affordable, and I think there are a lot of people purchasing homes for the first time and not realizing all the responsibilities,” he said. “That includes maintaining the lawn. And we want everybody to do that without having to be reminded by the government.”
Cambridge also has more than 3,200 rental units, and Steckman noted some landlords have been less attentive than they should be in maintaining their properties. The bigger goal, Steckman says, is creating a clean and welcoming city.
“Someone came in and was looking at buying a home in the community,” he said. “They decided to purchase a home in a neighborhood they felt was well maintained. People are looking at us all the time, and I’d like to think they’d have a positive image of a city where residents care.”
City officials say maintaining lawns isn’t just about looks. Long grass can attract animals, create visibility issues, and pose safety hazards, especially on sidewalks and near storm drains.
Steckman added that with crews stretched thin cutting others’ lawns, city staff are sometimes falling behind on maintaining their own public properties. He hopes better compliance this season will help change that.
“Cambridge is a great place to live,” he said. “And we want people to feel that if they invest in Cambridge, they know their neighbors are going to be concerned about their properties as well.”
Officials urge all property owners to review the city’s code and avoid unwanted fines.