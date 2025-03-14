CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Cambridge home has been destroyed following a two-alarm fire overnight. The Maryland State Fire Marshall's office says the fire broke out on the 400 block of Wood Duck Drive in Cambridge.
According to the Rescue Fire Company's Live Run log on the department's website, firefighters were dispatched for an explosion just before 11:30 Thursday night. Nearby Ring Doorbell footage captured the sound of the explosion, and neighbors posted video to social media showing how intense the fire was.
Investigators say the fire was in a two story middle of the row town home and it took 50 fire fighters about 90 minutes to get the fire under control.
A deputy state fire marshall on scene tells WBOC that fortunately the homeowners were at work when the explosion happened and fire broke out. That official also said neighbors were able to get out of their homes unharmed as well. No injuries were reported at all from this fire.
Investigators say smoke alarms and a residential sprinkler system were both activated when the flames broke out. However, due to the home being destroyed, and heavy damage being sustained to the two adjoining homes, damages have been estimated at $750,000.
Officials on scene say they were waiting for daylight to be able to conduct their full investigation. Once we have more from the Maryland State Fire Marshall's Office we will be sure to bring it to you.