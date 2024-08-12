CAMBRIDGE, MD — The Cambridge Juvenile Curfew was back in front of the City Council tonight for a first reading that would extend what began as a temporary measure in early 2023. Since February of that year, children aged 15 and younger in Cambridge have been required to be home by 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and by 10 p.m. on all other nights.
The current ordinance, extended in October 2023, is set to expire soon, prompting discussions on whether to add another year to the curfew.
With the mayoral race looming, WBOC reached out to candidates to gauge their stance on the issue.
Candidate La-Shon Foster expressed her support for the curfew but emphasized the need for additional funding for affordable and accessible youth programs.
"If children have aggression and anger, let’s not let them fight it out and shoot through windows," Foster said. "We can redirect that energy and come out with some really good products here in the city of Cambridge." She also emphasized the need for a united community effort, "We need a lot of people, that includes our whole community united, we need the Boys and Girls Club, we need to put the funding behind that—we need to get that built as soon as possible and up and running."
Current Council President Lajan Cephas, who supports the curfew extension, highlighted the positive impact the measure has already had. "I hope for this to actually continue. We've got some great data on the curfew, our Chief did a great job putting together the report," Cephas said. "I hope for this to continue, so this can be a tool not just for parents—but also for the community and our police department so we can engage youth and figure out why they are out after 11." she continued, "It’s not about criminalizing juveniles or our youth; it’s about finding resources."
Former Mayor Andrew Bradshaw also supports the curfew's extension and expressed a desire to work with law enforcement on broader solutions. Saying in a statement in part:
"My goal in office will be to meet with Chief Todd to review data related to youth police contacts and develop a more holistic policy for addressing these issues, that would likely include a curfew, but also work towards addressing the causes of violations rather than simply enforcing such regulation."
Cambridge Police Chief Justin Todd, who has been a strong advocate for the curfew, recently told WBOC that the measure has led to fewer children being out at night and a reduction in car break-ins.