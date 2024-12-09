CAMBRIDGE, MD - Cambridge city leaders are looking ahead, focusing on several key projects that may require state support.
State lawmakers gathered in Cambridge on Monday to discuss the city’s needs and priorities with local officials. The meeting highlighted plans for restoring the historic city hall, waterfront development, housing initiatives, and expanded youth services.
“So they don’t have to figure out, ‘What does Cambridge need?’ If we invite them to the table and list our needs and list, ‘This is what we’ve been doing, and this is why we need your support,’ so we can move this forward,” said Mayor-elect Lajan Cephas.
The restoration of the old city hall tops the city’s list of priorities, a $10 million project aimed at preserving the historic structure and repurposing it for municipal offices.
“Such as this city hall building that we have right now, so we can actually shut this down for business and try to get as much offices we can at the previous city hall building,” said Cephas.
Other priorities include the Cambridge waterfront development project, housing development in the Pine Street neighborhood, and improving state-provided youth services. City leaders are seeking additional funding as lawmakers return to Annapolis next month.
State Delegate Tom Hutchinson expressed his support for these initiatives, particularly the old city hall restoration.
“We’ve been able to get them some money through legislative bond initiatives. We have a request into the capital budget through the governor’s office, but the city as well is going to have to figure out a way to step up,” said Hutchinson, who represents District 37B.
Hutchinson also underscored the need for more youth services.
“There are not enough youth services. There are not enough diversionary programs for them to go to help them. They keep talking about them in Annapolis, but there just isn’t enough. And we’re gonna have to stay focused to figure out avenues for juveniles to stay out of trouble,” he said.
The city’s priority list also includes water and sewer infrastructure upgrades and workforce development. Cambridge is nearing completion of a $3.5 million sewer project to address overflows and plans to invest $10 million more in improvements over the next five years.
In workforce development, city leaders hope to increase funding for local training and job programs to support workers throughout Dorchester County.