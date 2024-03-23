CAMBRIDGE, MD - Cambridge Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred on Saturday, March 23rd.
Early Saturday morning, CPD officers dispatched to the 400 block of Camper Street in response to a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim laying on the floor with multiple stab and laceration wounds to his back,arms, thigh, and head. Medical aid was rendered to the victim until Dorchester County EMS arrived and took over treating the patient.
While medical care was being given to the victim, he informed officers that he was supposedly stabbed by Brandon McCourt. The victim then went unconscious. He was transported to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Hospital and is currently in stable condition.
Officers were provided descriptions of the suspect by a witness that was on location, who was also assaulted by the suspect as he fled from the residence.
CPD searched the immediate area where a officer who was on foot spotted the suspect hiding in a wooded area between Camper Street and the Board of Education. The suspect was identified as Charles Brandon McCourt of Cambridge. McCourt was placed under arrest and transported to CPD for further investigation.
Charles Brandon McCourt was charged with the following:
- 1st Degree Attempted Murder
- 2nd Degree Attempted Murder
- Assault 1st Degree
- Assault 2nd Degree
- Reckless Endangerment
- Dangerous Weapon Intent to Injure