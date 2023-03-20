Cambridge Man Arrested on Rape Charges

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Police say they served an arrest warrant and placed a man in custody on rape charges.
According to the Cambridge Police Department (CPD), on Mar. 17 around 5:49 p.m., officers located 20-year-old Angellos Dorian Sanchez of Cambridge in the 900 block of Washington Street. Police say Sanchez had an active arrest warrant.
According to police, the charges stem from an investigation started on Jan. 19 with Cambridge Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (CPD CID) and Child Protective Serves (CPS). Detectives say the incident happened on Jan. 16 around 4 p.m. in the 600 block of Greenwood Avenue. Police say a juvenile victim reported an incident where Sanchez was identified as a suspect. Cambridge police say they applied for charges with the District Court Commissioner where an arrest warrant was issued.
Sanchez was reportedly taken into custody and transported to CPD for processing. Police say Sanchez had his initial appearance before a Court Commissioner and was turned over to the Dorchester County Detention Center without bond.
Sanchez was charged with the following:
- Rape 1st Degree
- Rape 2nd Degree
- Sex Offense 3rd Degree
- Sex Offense 4th Degree Sexual Contact
- Assault 2nd Degree
- Sexual Solicitation of a Minor