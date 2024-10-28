animal cruelty generic

CAMBRIDGE, MD - Cambridge Police have announced the arrest of a man who they say threw a cat into a traffic sign earlier this month.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Academy St. and Cedar St. on October 17th just before 2 p.m. on reports of a disturbance. While on their way, officers say they learned that a man had thrown a cat into a traffic sign. 

Upon arrival, officers found a small, injured cat. The cat was taken to a local veterinarian who found the animal had an injury to its pelvis, according to investigators.

Police say the man was identified as Lamar Marcus Smith, 28. Brandy Renee Brooks, 43, of Cambridge, was also identified as a suspect involved with the disturbance. During their investigation, police say Brooks became disorderly  and uncooperative before she was arrested and later released on a criminal citation for disorderly conduct.

Smith was also arrested and later transferred to the Dorchester County Department of Corrections on no bond on charges of animal cruelty and animal cruelty cause.

