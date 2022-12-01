SALISBURY, Md. - A 26-year old man man has been convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in connection with a double shooting that occurred last year in Salisbury.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said in a release Thursday that on Oct. 12, 2021, Damon Hall drove from his home in Cambridge to the home of the victims, Emmanuel Jones, 42, and Jones’ aunt, Patrice Trader, 51, at 315 Martin St. in Salisbury.
After first observing the area, Hall returned to the home approximately 90 minutes later and shot both Jones and Trader in the head. Jones was pronounced dead at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional later that same day. Trader died from her injuries in March 2022, five months after being shot. Hall was prohibited from having a handgun at the time of this offense because of a prior conviction, prosecutors said.
On Wednesday, Nov. 30, a Wicomico County Circuit Court jury convicted Hall of two counts of first-degree murder and related charges.
Sentencing was deferred pending receipt of a pre-sentence investigation. Hall will remain in custody pending sentencing.
The motive for the shooting remains unclear, according to prosecutors.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. K. Allen at 443-298-9447 or by email at: kristi.allen@maryland.gov.