DENTON, Md.-A Cambridge man is facing charges after allegedly threatening two Judges presiding over the Caroline County Circuit Court.
The Caroline County Sheriff's Office says Larry J. Zeigler posted live streamed videos to his Facebook page threatening the lives of the Judges. Investigators say Zeigler was dissatisfied with a child custody case before the court.
On Tuesday, Zeigler was taken into custody without incident. He is facing four counts of Threatening a State Official. Zeigler was taken to the Caroline County Sheriff's Office where he appeared before the Caroline County District Court Commissioner for his initial appearance. He was remanded to the Caroline County Detention Center without bond.