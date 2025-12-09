POLICE LIGHTS

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Cambridge Police Department has announced the death of a man following a crash into a home on Monday.

Police say they were called to Locust Street on Dec. 8 at about 7:45 p.m. on reports of a vehicle into a structure. There, investigators found a utility pole that had been split in half with wires hanging. Police say they also found a red pick-up truck that had crashed into a front porch.

Nearby, police found Armond Hayward III, 44, lying on the sidewalk unresponsive. Noting the downed electrical wires were still energized and witness reports, police say they believe Hayward had been fatally electrocuted. 

Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

 

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

