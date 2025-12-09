CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Cambridge Police Department has announced the death of a man following a crash into a home on Monday.
Police say they were called to Locust Street on Dec. 8 at about 7:45 p.m. on reports of a vehicle into a structure. There, investigators found a utility pole that had been split in half with wires hanging. Police say they also found a red pick-up truck that had crashed into a front porch.
Nearby, police found Armond Hayward III, 44, lying on the sidewalk unresponsive. Noting the downed electrical wires were still energized and witness reports, police say they believe Hayward had been fatally electrocuted.
Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.