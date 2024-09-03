CAMBRIDGE, MD - The long-vacant Hearn Building in the heart of Cambridge remains a focal point as developers meet with city officials Tuesday night to discuss revised site plans for the property.
Located on Race Street, the Hearn Building, the building next door, have stood empty for years, with developers Green Street Housing proposing to transform the site into a mixed-use development. The project envisions workforce housing on the upper floors and commercial space on the ground level.
Initially, the plan included a few housing units on the ground floor, but the Cambridge Planning Commission ruled in June that residential units were not permitted on the bottom floor. In response, Green Street Housing adjusted its plans, reducing the total number of residential units from 44 to around 40.
"The determination was ultimately made by the city attorney that the code doesn't allow for residential units on the ground floor within the waterfront development district. Our plans had originally included those units, but we took the commission's feedback and removed them. What we have now is more commercial space," said Chase Powell, Director of Development for Green Street Housing.
Despite the changes, Powell emphasized the commitment to preserving the structure of the Hearn Building while demolishing the building next door as part of the redevelopment. If the revised plan is approved, Powell expressed optimism about the project's progress.
"The good news is that’s when we start rocking and rolling on our engineering, our design, firming up our construction, getting all of our vendors engaged, and moving towards the ability to actually construct the building," Powell said.
Local residents remain enthusiastic about the potential revitalization of the area.
"It would bring a lot more money down here and better revenue for the city," said Tony Cilfeon-McNamara Sr., a Cambridge resident.
Some community members, like Mytaya Jackson, have specific ideas for the ground floor, suggesting it could house a daycare center.
"Very beneficial for the people that don’t have a lot of income and stuff like that, especially for the ones that do have kids," Jackson said.
The fate of the project hinges on Tuesday nights meeting, where the Planning Commission will decide whether to approve the revised plans, approve them with conditions, disapprove, or table the decision.
UPDATE: The site plans presented were approved by the Cambridge Planning commission unanimously.