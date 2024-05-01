CAMBRIDGE, MD - The Cambridge Police Department is turning to the public in hopes of solving the 2020 homicide of a 54-year-old man.
On August 30, 2020, just before 5 p.m., police found Ernest Jones Jr., of Cambridge, suffering from an apparent stab wound at a home on Pine Street. Despite life-saving efforts from first responders, Jones succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The ensuing investigation concluded with Jones’ death ruled as a homicide.
The Cambridge Police Department says their investigation has been active since 2020, but are now asking the public for any assistance that may lead to an arrest to provide closure to Jones’ friends and family. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-228-3333.