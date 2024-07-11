Cambridge Police Investigating Shooting at Corner Market Exxon

CAMBRIDGE, MD - Police say they are investigating what appears to be a targeted shooting.
Cambridge Police say the shooting happened around 2:49 p.m. at the Corner Market Exxon, located on the corner of Church Creek Road and Stone Boundary Road. Police say a white vehicle was seen speeding away from the scene while officers were en route. Officers then learned that two shooting victims arrived at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Cambridge.
Police say a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, both from Cambridge, were treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police reportedly found the white vehicle with damage from the shooting.
Cambridge Police say their investigation leads them to believe it was a targeted shooting. Authorities continue to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cambridge Police Department at 410-228-3333. All callers can remain anonymous, according to police.