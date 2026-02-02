The Cambridge Police Department and the City of Cambridge are urging residents to stay off ice-covered bodies of water in and around Cambridge and Dorchester County, warning that current conditions make the ice extremely dangerous.
Officials say that while some waterways may appear frozen and safe, thin ice and open water remain a serious hazard. Falling through could lead to exposure to frigid water, making rescue efforts difficult and dangerous for both victims and first responders.
Police emphasized that no one should attempt to walk on frozen waterways for any reason.
Authorities also warned pet owners not to put themselves at risk if an animal wanders onto the ice and becomes trapped. Instead, residents are advised to contact emergency responders for assistance by calling 911.
Officials say residents should continue to avoid all ice-covered waterways until conditions significantly improve.