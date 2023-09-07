Cambridge Police to Give Away Wheel Locks

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The Cambridge Police Department announced it will give away anti-theft steering wheel locks in new efforts to deter criminal activity and vehicle thefts.
Police say Kia and Hyundai vehicles have recently been targeted in the area, and offer the wheel locks free-of-charge to local owners of the makers’ cars. Vehicle owners must provide current vehicle registration and valid identification proving residence in Cambridge, according to the press release.
The giveaway will take place tomorrow from 3-5 p.m. at the Cambridge Police Department at 8 Washington St, and products will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis.