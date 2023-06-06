CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Unofficial results are in for tonight's special election.
These results are unofficial until certified by the city:
City Council Ward 1
- 207 53.35% - Laurel E. Atkiss
- 181 46.65% - Chad Malkus
City Council Ward 5
- 96 61.94% - Brian R. Roche
- 50 32.26% - Cleveland L. Rippons
- 9 5.81% - Robert G. Aaron
This special election was triggered after Commissioners Chad Malkus and Brian Roche moved out of their wards.
Malkus currently serves as Ward 5 commissioner, but ran to represent Ward 1 after moving. Roche currently serves Ward 1, but ran for Ward 5 after moving. Laurel Atkiss previously unsuccessfully ran for Cambridge Mayor against Steve Rideout.
The winners, when they are confirmed, will serve until Jan. 2025.