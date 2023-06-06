Cambridge

Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Unofficial results are in for tonight's special election.

These results are unofficial until certified by the city:

City Council Ward 1

  • 207   53.35% - Laurel E. Atkiss
  • 181   46.65% - Chad Malkus

City Council Ward 5

  • 96   61.94% - Brian R. Roche
  • 50   32.26% - Cleveland L. Rippons
  • 9     5.81% - Robert G. Aaron

This special election was triggered after Commissioners Chad Malkus and Brian Roche moved out of their wards.

Malkus currently serves as Ward 5 commissioner, but ran to represent Ward 1 after moving. Roche currently serves Ward 1, but ran for Ward 5 after moving. Laurel Atkiss previously unsuccessfully ran for Cambridge Mayor against Steve Rideout.

The winners, when they are confirmed, will serve until Jan. 2025.